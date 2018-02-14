Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with temperatures running about 10+° warmer than yesterday. Highs should top out right around 50° which is typical for mid March.
If you’re headed out on the town for date night, you should be ok through about 8 or 9 PM, but all bets are off after that as we’re anticipating a period of rain through the overnight hours. As for temps, they’ll be considerably comfortable in the 40s.
We’ll stay dry much of the day tomorrow, but the story remains the unseasonable warmth in place with the low 60s in reach! Enjoy it, warm weather lovers!
Another round of rain will swing through tomorrow night through Friday morning with chances dwindling into the afternoon. As for temps on Friday, they’ll be on the mild side in the morning, but colder air will rush in during the afternoon and evening hours.