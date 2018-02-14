By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning!
Today starts off with a passing flake/drop of rain as a weak little low pressure system passes. Then, skies clear & temps warm up nicely near 50°.
Then skies cloud up again after 7pm or so allowing the chance for a late night shower.
Thursday is even warmer with temps closing in on 60°! A rain chance is also possible but it is by no means a washout.
Friday is in the mid 50s again with a slight risk of rain.
Have great day and Happy Valentines Day, love birds!
– G