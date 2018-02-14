CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Christians across the world are observing Ash Wednesday, marking the beginning of Lent.

Lent is a 40-day period of prayer, penance and sacrifice in preparation for the celebration of Easter.

Worshipers mark the start of the Season of Lent with ashes — a symbol of penance made sacramental by the blessing of the church.

At nearly 97 years old, Molly Subranni still walks to church, steady in her faith.

“I’m going to be 97 years old so this is not easy for me I do it for penance I do it for god, god was good to me all my life.”

In Ridgewood, New Jersey some believers didn’t even have to leave the driver’s seat to receive ashes. The Episcopal Diocese is offering the symbol of faith in an express fashion at 30 locations throughout the state.

“In this world where everybody is so rushed it gave you a chance to stop in your busy day and reflect for a moment and it was convenient and helps you to remember what’s important today,” said Carol Mancuso after receiving her drive-thru ashes.

This year Ash Wednesday and Valentine’s Day fall on the same day for the first time since 1945.

Valentine’s Day has its origins as a Christian feast day celebrating St. Valentine, but for centuries has been more of a time to give flowers and chocolate.

During the Lenten season, many choose to deny themselves of something, a reminder of their commitment to what they believe.

“Usually I give up sweets or soda,” one man said.

“I usually give up little things like cheese, that I like the most,” another said.

For those not sure how to take part in both, Timothy Cardinal Dolan said there’s no reason the holidays cannot coexist because Ash Wednesday is all about love.

After observing Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Dolan joined Franciscan sisters at Our Lady of Guadalupe in the Bronx, handing food to those in need, marking a new season of giving, and prayer.

“It almost purifies and Enhances the prayer and the penance that we intensify during Lent it makes it more sincere,” Dolan said.

