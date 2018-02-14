Here are 10 reasons to celebrate the fact that love actually is all around this Valentine’s Day. Bartenders across NYC are ready to wow you with their specialty cocktails on this warm & fuzzy holiday.

Clay

553 Manhattan Ave.

New York, NY 10027

212-729-1850

www.claynyc.com

If you’re heading uptown this Valentine’s Day then make your way over to Clay in Harlem. This newly opened natural wine bar and farm-to-table gem has curated two special cocktails just for the 14. First, sip on something a sweet with the Honeysuckle Rose. This bubbly drink is made with sparkling rose, Kas Krupnikas honey spirit, rose, and yuzu. If you’re in the mood for something a little more bitter, try the My Foolish Heart, made with rye, cognac, quinoa, winter spices, and chocolate and orange bitters. It’s even garnished with house-made gold-leafed spiced cherry fruit leather. Now that’s something to celebrate.

Good Enough To Eat

520 Columbus Ave.

New York, NY 10024

212-496-7340

goodenoughtoeat.com

Most people associate uptown hot spot Good Enough To Eat with brunch but this Valentine’s Day they’re serving up some cheeky love potion cocktails to pair with their special dinner menu. Sip on $12 “potions” like their Strawberry Mojito, Chocolate Covered Strawberries (Smirnoff Strawberry Vodka, Crème de Cacao, Chocolate Sauce, Strawberry Drizzle), Old Fashioned Seduction (Buffalo Trace Whiskey, Angostura Bitters, Muddled Orange & Raspberries), and Tequila Love Triangle (Jose Cuervo Classico, Triple Sec, Cranberry & Cava Float). You absolutely have to try out their adorable Heart-Shaped Lobster Ravioli for dinner and finish it off with some housemade Red Velvet Cake for dessert.

Rosa Regale-Infused Squish Marshmallows

www.squishmarshmallows.com

It doesn’t get much cuter than Squish Marshmallow. Well, actually it does because they’ve teamed up with the folks over at Rosa-Regale to create heart-shaped, wine-infused marshmallows and a perfectly pink cocktail recipe to boot (see below). Make sure to place a special order for these “Be Wine” embossed treats so you can take all the credit for winning Valentine’s Day with your impressive cocktail-crafting skills. You can also stop by Lot45 in Brooklyn if you’d rather have a professional do it.

Ingredients

2 oz. Rosa Regale

½ oz. Tequila

1 tsp. Unsweetened chocolate powder

½ oz. Maple Syrup

2 oz. Almond Milk

Rosa Regale-infused Squish Marshmallows

Red sugar

Method: In a cocktail shaker combine tequila, unsweetened chocolate powder, maple syrup and almond milk. Add ice and quickly shake. Pour contents into a martini glass and add Rosa Regale. Garnish with Rosa Regale-infused Squish Marshmallows and add some red sugar to the martini glass rim to garnish.

Bar Fiori at The Langham, New York

400 5th Ave., 2nd Level

New York, NY 10018

212-613-8660

aifiorinyc.com

Impress your date with a lovely cocktail for two over at Bar Fiori at The Langham, New York. Head bartenter Pete Stanton has created a beautiful Blossom Punch for Two that’s served in a fluted flower vase/pitcher. It’s made with Flor de Cana rum, Bombay Dry Gin, fresh citrus, and clarified milk. Yes, it’ll cost you $35 but isn’t it worth splurging on the one you love? Tack on some savory snacks to share (hello, black truffle Arancini) and your date will be yours forever.

Boutros

185 Atlantic Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11201

718-403-0055

boutrosbk.com

Get your flirt on this Valentine’s Day over at Boutros restaurant in Brooklyn. This Middle Eastern-inspired spot is offering a special cocktail called Stealing Glances that’s sure to give you that extra confidence to walk up to that cute girl/guy at the bar. This drink is served in a Champagne flute and is filled with Blanco Tequila, Prosecco, house made grenadine, rose liqueur, and lemon juice. Cheers to finding the one who makes your heart skip a beat!

PHD Terrace at Dream Midtown

210 W. 55th St.

New York, NY 10019

646-756-2044

www.phdterrace.com/home

PHD Terrace at Dream Midtown has whipped up the best of both worlds this Valentine’s Day. Guests can indulge in a fruity ice cream shake that’s spiked with boozy treats like vodka and Bailey’s rum cream. Their Berry Kiss Milkshake ($14) will be served Wednesday through Sunday so there’s plenty of time to test out this adorably sweet recipe of strawberry ice cream, vodka, Bailey’s rum cream, milk chocolate, and fresh strawberries. Here’s another fun fact: the cocktail will be served with two straws for those looking to spice things up Lady and the Tramp style.

The Rooftop at Exchange Place

1 Exchange Place

Jersey City, NJ 07302

551-256-7850

rooftopxp.com

Take in the romantic view of the Manhattan Skyline from The Rooftop at Exchange Place in Jersey City. Take your date here and sip on the One X & Only, a carefully crafted cocktail that’s made with Ketel One vodka, strawberry syrup, mint, ginger beer, and lime. Pair it with shareable bites like their charcuterie plate, fresh oysters, or variety of tartares (the Beef Wagyu with salsa verde, quail egg, capers, salad of aruglula, white truffle oil, parmesan, and flatbread crisps has got our attention) and don’t forget dessert. How can you go wrong with a piece of Dark Chocolate Fudge Cake? Oh yeah, you can add a scoop of ice cream.

Gin Lane 1751 Victoria Pink Gin

www.ginlane1751.com

Who can say no to drinks that are garnished with adorable conversation heart candies and heart shaped orange peels? Gin Lane 1751 has created two very special Valentine’s Day cocktails that incorporate their beautiful bottle of Victoria Pink Gin. First up is the Negroni Sour, a great choice for the adventurous drinker. It’s made with Gin Lane 1751 ‘Victoria’ Pink Gin, Sweet Vermouth, Campari, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, and Egg White. This one is garnished with a Campari soaked and heart-shaped orange peel. Next up is the Pink Clover Club. This sweet treat is made with Gin Lane 1751 Victoria Pink Gin, Lemon Juice, Raspberry Syrup, and Egg White. If you’re feeling flirty, add a few candy conversation hearts as a garnish. Now, where can you actually try out these delicious cocktails? Here’s a list of restaurants and bars in Manhattan and Brooklyn serving these gin-based libations: Otto, Vic’s, Donna, The Corners, and Perry St.

Analogue

19 W. 18th St.

New York, NY 10011

212-432-0200

www.analoguenyc.com

Not only will Analogue be offering fun cocktails on Valentine’s Day but you and your sweetheart can also take an interactive “Shake, Rattle and Roll” Valentine’s Day Cocktail Class together. Head bartender Tre Stillwagon will be leading this hands-on workshop where he’ll focus on pre-Prohibition and spirit-forward recipes. Enjoy light bites and learn how to create three specific cocktails by the end of class. Bottoms up! Class is $105 and begins at 7 p.m.

Jitney Negroni by Campari

www.campari.com

Want to wow your date with a perfectly crafted cocktail at home this Valentine’s Day? Campari can help you out by providing a recipe that offers a bit of a kick – of caffeine, that is. Mixologist and Bar Director Leo Robitschek has created the Jitney Negroni as part of Campari Red Diaries, the brand’s series of short films starring Zoe Saldana and directed by Italian director Stefano Sollima. This drink definitely embodies Campari’s philosophy that “every cocktail tells a story.” Thanks to enticing ingredients like Campari, Sombra Mezcal, Cinzano Extra Dry Vermouth infused with Coffee, Cinzano Bianco Vermouth, and Absinthe, this impressive cocktail will certainly get the party started. Serve it in a rocks glass with a large ice cube, garnish it with a twist of grapefruit, and toast to a Valentine’s Day to remember. Check out the film, titled The Legend of Red Hand, and see recipe below:

¾ oz. Campari

¾ oz. Sombra Mezcal

½ oz. Cinzano Extra Dry Vermouth infused with Coffee*

½ oz. Cinzano Bianco Vermouth

2 dashes of Absinthe

*Coffee-infused Vermouth – Macerate 5 oz. of coarsely ground coffee in 750 ml of Vermouth for 10 minutes. Strain and refrigerate.

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass, add ice, stir and strain into a rocks glass with a large ice cube. Garnish with a grapefruit twist.

