NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who they said slashed a woman in a wheelchair in an unprovoked attack in the Bronx.
It happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday on Brook Avenue in the Mott Haven section.
Police said the man came up behind the 51-year-old victim and slashed her on the left side of her face before running off.
She was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.
Police said the suspect is in his late 20s and was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and pink T-shirt.