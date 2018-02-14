NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in Brooklyn are looking for two suspects who they say threatened a teen with a Taser before stealing his bike.
It happened Sunday afternoon in the school yard of I.S. 234 on East 17th Street.
The suspects walked up to the 13-year-old boy, placed the Taser on his shoulder and then demanded his bike, police said. The teen complied and the two took off.
Police said the “Beastmode” bike is worth about $1,000.
The two suspects were seen on surveillance video walking down the street. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.