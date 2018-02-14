NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Flynn the bichon frise won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club Tuesday night.

The choice was a surprise to most of the crowd at Madison Square Garden, with many fans falling silent when the white powder puff was picked.

The 142nd #WKCDogShow Best in Show winner is Flynn the Bichon Frise! pic.twitter.com/syeNACZTAR — Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) February 14, 2018

Flynn beat out Ty the giant schnauzer, Biggie the pug, Bean the Sussex spaniel, Lucy the borzoi, Slick the border collie and Winston the Norfolk terrier. The giant schnauzer was the runner-up.

The 142nd Westminster event drew 2,882 entries in 202 breeds and varieties.

Earlier, animal-rights activists have protested outside the show. They say it irresponsibly promotes dog breeding when many dogs in shelters need homes.

A small band of protesters from groups including People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals held signs Tuesday afternoon outside the Manhattan piers where early rounds of the show happen. Some demonstrators brought mixed-breed dogs along.

Ashley Byrne of PETA said “events like this just promote buying dogs as objects,” instead of adopting them.

The show recently added agility and obedience events open to mixed breed dogs, and Westminster is emphasizing this year that breed clubs also rescue dogs. Some $15,000 in new awards went Monday to clubs for bearded collies, English cocker spaniels and great Pyrenees.

Byrne says the clubs don’t do enough.

