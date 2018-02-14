NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Wednesday were searching for a suspect who knocked a 79-year-old man down a flight of stairs at the 53rd Street and Seventh Avenue subway station in Midtown.
Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, the suspect came up to the older man on the stairway between the mezzanine and the train platform at the station, which serves the B, D, and E lines.
The suspect pushed the man against the wall and caused him to fall down the stairs, police said.
The victim went by private means to a hospital in Nassau County for a laceration on the right leg and body pain, police said.
The suspect was described as a man between 30 and 35 years old, standing about 6 feet 2 inches tall with a heavy build. Police have released surveillance images.
