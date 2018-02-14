CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:53rd Street 7th Avenue, Midtown Subway Attack, subway attack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Wednesday were searching for a suspect who knocked a 79-year-old man down a flight of stairs at the 53rd Street and Seventh Avenue subway station in Midtown.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, the suspect came up to the older man on the stairway between the mezzanine and the train platform at the station, which serves the B, D, and E lines.

The suspect pushed the man against the wall and caused him to fall down the stairs, police said.

The victim went by private means to a hospital in Nassau County for a laceration on the right leg and body pain, police said.

The suspect was described as a man between 30 and 35 years old, standing about 6 feet 2 inches tall with a heavy build. Police have released surveillance images.

Midtown Subway Attack Suspect

Surveillance images of a suspect who police say shoved a man down the stairs at the 53rd Street-Seventh Avenue subway station. (Credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.

