NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored 25 points, Corey Joseph added 15 points and 11 assists, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Brooklyn Nets 108-103 on Wednesday night.

Myles Turner had 11 points and 14 boards, and former Net Bojan Bogdanovic chipped in 14 points for the Pacers, who won their third straight game as they head into the All-Star break.

Allen Crabbe scored 23 points for the Nets, who went into the break with their seventh straight loss.

DeMarre Carroll added 21 points and D’Angelo Russell chipped in 18 points and nine assists off the bench for Brooklyn.

Brooklyn led 95-93 after Crabbe’s 3-pointer with 4:09 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Pacers, who entered the day sixth in the Eastern Conference playoff race, went on a 6-0 run to take a 99-95 lead after Turner’s free throws with 2:17 left.

The Nets got within two points with 1:04 to go after Spencer Dinwiddie hit a pair of free throws, but Indiana scored five straight points, capped by Joseph’s two free throws that put the game out of reach at 104-97 with 26 seconds left.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Thaddeus Young and Al Jefferson each had 13 points. . Indiana outrebounded the Nets 52-44

Nets: C Jahlil Okafor did not play due to tightness in his left calf . Russell is the first Nets player to notch 15+ points and 5+ assists off the bench in three straight games since Orlando Woolridge (1986-87).

UP NEXT

Pacers: Host the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 23.

Nets: Visit the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 22.

