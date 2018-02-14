RIDGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — At least five people have been killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving three cars and a fuel truck in Suffolk County, police said.
The crash occurred around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday on Middle Country Road, also known as Route 25, just west of Woodlot Road in Ridge.
Images from the scene showed a large debris field and at least one car incinerated. Two other vehicles were split in two. A third car and the fuel tanker were damaged.
According to authorities, one of the vehicles involved was stolen. One person inside the vehicle was killed; a second person is being treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Four people in another car were killed when their vehicle burst into flames.
There were no fatalities in the other vehicles.
Route 25 is closed in both directions between Wading River Hollow Road and Smith Road.