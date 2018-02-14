ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A police officer on Long Island is in trouble with the law, suspended over allegations he secretly recorded a sexual encounter in his home.

He sent the unnamed woman the video using Snapchat.

The officer’s family had little to say about the arrest inside their home. Investigators say it was in one of the bedrooms where the secret recording took place.

27-year-old Rockville Center Officer Christopher Stafford stands charged with unlawful surveillance and has been suspended without pay — stripped of his gun and shield.

“We believe this complaint was a knee-jerk reaction to a breakup,” defense attorney William Petrillo said. “This is an off-duty incident, a very private matter, between two consenting adults.”

Prosecutors maintain the woman in the video is a victim, claiming “she had the reasonable expectation of privacy in the defendant’s bedroom.”

Legal experts say if one party video recording is unaware or hasn’t provided consent, it’s illegal.

The criminal complaint states Stafford “recorded the video for his own amusement, entertainment, and sexual arousal.”

Stafford’s colleagues and bosses didn’t elaborate Wednesday, but his attorney says his client will be vindicated once all the facts come out.

In the meantime, the officer was granted a conditional release to the Probation Department and issued a stay away order of protection. Stafford is due back in court March 9th.