SEAFORD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Nassau County say they are looking for a suspect who may have used an Uber car as a getaway vehicle after robbing a bank.

The incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 in Seaford.

Police said the suspect walked into the Roslyn Savings Bank on Merrick Road, produced a note threatening he would use a knife and demanded money. He then fled with an unknown amount of money, police said.

Soon after, the suspect waited at the corner of Waverly Avenue and Southard Avenue and then got into the back seat of a silver Infiniti G37, which police said may have been an Uber vehicle. The car was last seen heading south on Southard.

52 18 robbery det john robsqd 2 Police: Long Island Bank Robbery Suspect May Have Used Uber As Getaway Vehicle

Surveillance image of a suspect who police say is wanted for a bank robbery in Seaford, NY on Feb. 8, 2018 (credit: Nassau County Police)

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his 30s between 5’8″ and 5’10” tall with a medium build and a reddish-brown beard. He was wearing sunglasses, a hooded sweatshirt, dark jacket and gray pants.

52 18 robbery det john robsqd 1 Police: Long Island Bank Robbery Suspect May Have Used Uber As Getaway Vehicle

Surveillance image of a car that police say they are looking for in connection with a bank robbery in Seaford, NY on Feb. 8, 2018 (credit: Nassau County Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-244-TIPS (8477).

