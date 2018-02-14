NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A rally was held in Suffolk County against the Trump administration’s proposal to open up nearly all U.S. waters to oil and gas drilling.
“Our message is clear: Oil and water don’t mix. In fact, it’s a recipe for disaster,” said Adrienne Esposito of the Citizens Campaign for the Environment.
Esposito and dozens of others rallied against the proposal Wednesday morning, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.
“We know that the oil spill in the Gulf killed 80,000 birds, 6,000 sea turtles,” Esposito said.
Lawmakers held a hearing in Suffolk County for those who wanted to speak out against drilling.
“We know that here in Long Island our oceans generate $23 billion per year in economic wealth as well as 300,000 jobs. These are thing we can not lose, they are too valuable,” Esposito said.