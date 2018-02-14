CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
BREAKING NEWS: 17 Dead In Florida High School Shooting; Suspect In Custody | Coverage From CBS Miami
Filed Under:Hazel Sanchez, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four children in New York City and two in New Jersey have died from the flu in what’s been an unusually severe season.

Many parents were expressing frustration Wednesday because of a lack of information about the children who have passed away, demanding to know whether or not they received the flu vaccine or if there were underlying health issues that made matters worse.

MOREComplete Flu Resource Guide

Some say knowing the young victims’ vaccination histories could bring comfort to families who are concerned that a flu shot may not be enough to protect their own children.

6-year-old Nevaeh Hernandez of North Bergen was the second child in New Jersey to die of the flu. Her tragic death has sent frightening concerns across the Tri-State Area, as privacy laws prohibit the Health Department from reporting if she had the flu shot.

Some parents believe state authorities should relax the the rules by, at the very least, informing the public if the child was vaccinated.

Officials from the Department of Health say they understand the concern from parents.

“We do have to balance the need to protect the privacy of individuals and protect the privacy of those who have suffered loss unfortunately related to flu,” Dr. Tina Tan told CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez.

Officials say more than 60 children have died from the flu this season, including four in New York City. NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett couldn’t say Wednesday if the children were vaccinated. She did speak in generalities about what past cases revealed.

“Not speaking to these individual cases, we see very few children who have fatal flu have been vaccinated,” she said. “The majority are not vaccinated.”

Dr. Tan says there have been cases where children who received the vaccination have died, but the risk is reduced when you do receive it.

A recent study by the Centers for Disease Control shows the flu vaccine can reduce a healthy child’s risk of dying from the virus by two-thirds, and lowers the risk by fifty percent for children with underlying medical conditions.

“No vaccine is 100 percent effective, but we do know that the flu vaccine will help protect the individuals from more severe illness if for some reason they still get infected with the flu,” Dr. Tan said.

With the flu season extending into May, doctors and officials remind everyone it isn’t too late to get the vaccine.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch