WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday broke his silence and spoke out against domestic violence.

“I am totally opposed to domestic violence and everybody here knows that,” Trump said. “I am totally opposed to domestic violence of any kind. Everyone knows that, and it almost wouldn’t even have to be said.”

It was a defiant answer in response to a question about why the president has not spoken out against domestic violence – a topic that has been front and center since a scandal involving former staff secretary Rob Porter surfaced.

Two ex-wives said Porter physically abused them. Porter quit last week, but was working long after the FBI raised red flags about his background.

“What were you told, by whom were you told? Did you have some reason to question what the bureau told you? And if none of that is true, then why did you keep him on?” said U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-South Carolina).

Gowdy, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has launched an investigation to find out why Porter was not shown the door. He wrote a letter to the FBI and the White House demanding answers to those questions.

The FBI said it closed its probe into Porter in January, which contradicts the timeline given by White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

“We let the process play out,” she said. “It was ongoing; hadn’t been completed.”

Vice President Mike Pence was asked about the process involving the Porter investigation again Wednesday.

“I think the White House could have handled this better and I still feel that way,” Pence said.

Still, Chief of Staff John Kelly insists everything was on the up and up – telling the Wall Street Journal, “It was all done right.”

Meanwhile, the manager for Stormy Daniels, the porn star suspects of having had a sexual encounter with President Trump, said she will tell her story. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, believes one of the president’s attorneys violated a nondisclosure agreement in which she was paid $130,000 just before Election Day.

Her manager said they will be announcing how and when they will discuss the details.