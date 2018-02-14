CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
BREAKING NEWS: 17 Dead In Florida High School Shooting; Suspect In Custody | Coverage From CBS Miami
Filed Under:Domestic Violence, John Kelly, Local TV, President Donald Trump, Rob Porter, Stormy Daniels

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday broke his silence and spoke out against domestic violence.

“I am totally opposed to domestic violence and everybody here knows that,” Trump said. “I am totally opposed to domestic violence of any kind. Everyone knows that, and it almost wouldn’t even have to be said.”

It was a defiant answer in response to a question about why the president has not spoken out against domestic violence – a topic that has been front and center since a scandal involving former staff secretary Rob Porter surfaced.

Two ex-wives said Porter physically abused them. Porter quit last week, but was working long after the FBI raised red flags about his background.

“What were you told, by whom were you told? Did you have some reason to question what the bureau told you? And if none of that is true, then why did you keep him on?” said U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-South Carolina).

Gowdy, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has launched an investigation to find out why Porter was not shown the door. He wrote a letter to the FBI and the White House demanding answers to those questions.

The FBI said it closed its probe into Porter in January, which contradicts the timeline given by White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

“We let the process play out,” she said. “It was ongoing; hadn’t been completed.”

Vice President Mike Pence was asked about the process involving the Porter investigation again Wednesday.

“I think the White House could have handled this better and I still feel that way,” Pence said.

Still, Chief of Staff John Kelly insists everything was on the up and up – telling the Wall Street Journal, “It was all done right.”

Meanwhile, the manager for Stormy Daniels, the porn star suspects of having had a sexual encounter with President Trump, said she will tell her story. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, believes one of the president’s attorneys violated a nondisclosure agreement in which she was paid $130,000 just before Election Day.

Her manager said they will be announcing how and when they will discuss the details.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch