NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A New York City woman is seeking her mystery Valentine via a large painted billboard in Brooklyn that describes the man she sparked a connection with on the subway.
Twenty-five-year-old Devin Custalow says she felt a connection with an unidentified man on the G train wearing yellow shoes — though the two never exchanged words. Custalow says she got separated from the mystery man after the chance meeting in October and hasn’t seen him since.
Custalow posted a message on Craigslist describing the encounter, and soon received an offer from Las Vegas hotel Park MGM to help her track down the “Yellow shoes guy on the G train.”
The hotel painted a 20-foot mural across from the Williamsburg Hotel describing the meeting and requesting the mystery man meet Custalow there on Valentine’s Day at 1 p.m.
We’re still waiting to hear if he showed up.
