NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Wednesday were searching for a suspect who pried open a door and stole electronics, a purse and cash from a Williamsburg, Brooklyn apartment.
Police said around 2:38 p.m. Tuesday, the man walked into a building at Meserole Street and Manhattan Avenue and pried open the door after attempting to force it open with his body weight.
Once inside, he took a laptop, an iPad, PS4, a Nintendo Switch, a purse, and petty cash, police said.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet all. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, dark jeans and a knitted cap and had a bag with, as well as a tattoo on his neck.
