Health conscious New Yorkers are always on the lookout for restaurants to enjoy a meal with family or friends without having to compromise on taste or nutrition. Whether you’re craving a vegan meal or looking to try a dish off the Mediterranean diet, these restaurants have what healthy eaters crave.

Good Stock

31 Carmine St.

New York, NY 10014

646-649-5163

www.goodstockups.com

There is nothing that warms you up on a cold day quite like a bowl of soup. Good Stock serves nutritionist-approved vegan and gluten-free soups that reboot and strengthen the immune system. Throughout the month, Good Stock unveils new creations packed with antioxidants and vitamins, including the detox sweet potato and turmeric. Mixed with pink lentils, onions and garlic, this soup is packed with Vitamin A, which aids in the restoration of damaged collagen, and other antioxidants with anti-inflammatory properties. New Yorkers looking to order a bowl full of antioxidants to help lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels can try the carrot and ginger soup with onions, garlic and ginger purée.

P.S. Kitchen

246 West 48th St.

New York, NY, 10036

212-651-7247

www.ps-kitchen.com

Go vegan or vegetarian when you dine at P.S. Kitchen and you may never go back. The stylish, plant-based restaurant transforms classic comfort food dishes and globally-inspired meals into vegan favorites, including orzo Alfredo with broccoli puree and sun-dried tomato-chili paste, or the maple roasted honeynut squash sandwich with almond herbed ricotta, pesto, and sherry vinaigrette. Better yet, P.S. Kitchen is a social business, meaning that it employs people from marginalized communities and 100 percent of the restaurant’s profits after operating costs go to “sustainable charitable work locally and overseas.”

Estiatorio Milos

125 West 55th St.

New York, NY 10019

212-245-7400

www.milos.ca

The Mediterranean diet has long been considered a heart-healthy eating plan, according to the Mayo Clinic. New Yorkers who have yet to discover all the delicious dishes the Mediterranean diet has to offer should head to the newly renovated and redesigned Estiatorio Milos in Midtown. The seafood paradise brings the executive chef and owner’s Greek heritage to life with dishes inspired by his childhood. With a large selection of fresh fish flown in from Greece, Spain, and Portugal, diners basically create their own menu based on the fish market’s daily catches. The fish of your choice is then grilled in olive oil and lemon sauce, oven-baked with fresh herbs and spices, fried or served up tartare—the possibilities are endless, but they’re always fresh.

Irvington

201 Park Ave. S.

New York, NY 10003

212-677-0425

www.irvingtonnyc.com

Located just steps from the Union Square Market, Irvington brings a fresh take on farm-to-table dishes. The restaurant, situated on the street level of the W New York, utilizes the famous market for many of its flavorful dishes. New Yorkers can try the pan seared striped bass accompanied by asparagus and green apple salad made with fruits and vegetables from the market. Another option to experience the flavors of the Union Square Market is the seared tuna paired with rhubarb and watermelon, which brings the local farm products straight to the dish.

Moxy NYC Times Square

485 Seventh Ave.

New York, NY 10018

212-967-6699

www.moxyhotels.com

Whether you’re unwinding from a stressful day at work or looking to enjoy a night out with friends, New Yorkers can even find healthy alternatives to their favorite cocktails. Members of HOOCH, the drink subscription app, receive a complimentary premium beverage every day with a monthly fee at over 500 bars worldwide. The health-conscious drinker and member of HOOCH can head to The Moxy’s rooftop bar and order one of the exclusive Healthy HOOCH Cocktails created by celebrity chef and health guru Rocco DiSpirito. Creating a list of cocktails, DiSpirito brings a healthy twist to reimagined classic libations, including the Moscow Mule, Gin and Tonic and the Old Fashioned. Enjoy the stunning view of the Empire State Building while sipping on these healthy alternatives, including the Skinny G&T made with coconut nectar or The Fit Mule with a sugar substitute and a zero calorie ginger ale.

RealEats

www.realeats.com

If you’d rather cook in the comfort of your own home than eat out, RealEats brings delicious and healthy chef-prepared meals right to your doorstep with its subscription service. Ready within six minutes, RealEats partnered with renowned chefs like Dale Talde and Bill Telepan to bring you tasty, healthy dinner options. One of the latest offerings is grain bowls, which provide the ideal balance of protein, greens, and grains. Other popular dishes include the glazed chicken with spicy ginger, red rice, and mustard greens; or the turkey meatballs with whole wheat pasta, blistered tomato, and veggie marinara. The meals are sourced responsibly with no GMO or processed ingredients. Simply put the meal in a pot of boiling water for a few minutes and then enjoy the dish.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.