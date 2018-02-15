CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
(CBS Local) — After an investigation reportedly uncovered a drug used for euthanizing animals inside various brands of dog food, a massive recall has been issued by multiple companies.

The J.M. Smucker Company issued a voluntary recall of several types of their “Gravy Train,” “Kibbles ‘N Bits,” and “Skippy” wet dog food products. In a memo to retailers, obtained by TruthAboutPetFood.com, J.M. Smucker said the move was being made “because a minor ingredient may contain low levels of pentobarbital.”

Pentobarbital is a sedative used to treat insomnia but can also induce death when given in large doses. The sedative is a known euthanasia drug given to pets when they are put to sleep. Smucker’s memo claims that the amount detected was “extremely low” and did not pose a risk to pets, however, its presence was “not acceptable.”

According to reports, 60 percent of Gravy Train samples in an independent test came back positive for pentobarbital. “Please know our internal investigation into this situation is ongoing. We take this very seriously and are extremely disappointed that pentobarbital was introduced to our supply chain,” Gravy Train officials said in a statement after 10 different types of the brand were recalled.

The FDA is also investigating the euthanasia drug contamination after finding the chemical in Evanger’s dog and cat food. The Illinois-based company recalled its “Hunk of Beef” products when FDA officials found the drug in a shipment of dog food cans manufactured between June 6 and June 13, 2016.

“Pentobarbital can affect animals that ingest it, and possibly cause side effects such as drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, or nausea, or in extreme cases, possibly death,” U.S. health officials warn.

