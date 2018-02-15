CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
PARKLAND, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Mississippi bail bondsman says he alerted the FBI last September after someone using the screen name “Nikolas Cruz” posted a comment on his YouTube channel saying: “Im going to be a professional school shooter.”

Benjamin Bennight  explains in a video post that he flagged it for YouTube and called an FBI office in Mississippi to report it. He says FBI agents visited him the next day.

PHOTOS: 17 Dead In Florida School Shooting | MORE FROM CBS MIAMI

FBI Agent Rob Lasky said Thursday that the agency did a database review but couldn’t determine the time, location or “true identity” of the person making the comment.

“In 2017, the FBI received information about a comment made on a YouTube channel,” Lasky said. “The comment said: ‘I’m going to be a professional school shooter.”’

Lasky added that he’s “not willing to say if it was the same person.”

Bennight said the FBI came calling again within hours of the shooting. He said “they’re going to have to get with YouTube about where the comment originated, but I think they already know.”

Meanwhile, the leader of a white nationalist militia said the shooting suspect, Nikolas Cruz, was a member of his group and participated in paramilitary drills in Tallahassee.

The Anti-Defamation League says it spoke with Republic of Florida leader Jordan Jereb Thursday about Cruz’s alleged involvement with the organization, CBS News reported.

Jereb said he didn’t know Cruz personally and that “he acted on his own behalf of what he just did and he’s solely responsible for what he just did.”

He also said he had “trouble with a girl” and he believed the timing of the attack, carried out on Valentine’s Day, wasn’t a coincidence.

Cruz, 19, has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder in the shooting.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

