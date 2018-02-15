NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Authorities say all 17 victims killed in a mass shooting at a Florida high school have been identified.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday that all of the families of the victims have been notified, adding that authorities will be officially releasing the victims’ names later in the day.

One of the first confirmed victims is Aaron Feis, an assistant football coach and security guard at the school, who died running to protect the students.

“He sprinted with every he had towards it to make everyone was safe and I heard that he got in front of a couple people and shielding them,” one student said. “He actually took the bullets for them.”

Described as a large man with an even bigger heart, Fies did not hesitate to run towards trouble.

“I do know that one of our teachers, apparently two of them, were shot and killed,” said school spokesman Jim Gard. “One was shot and killed standing in front of kids and it doesn’t surprise me.”

News of his heroic death spread quickly. His football team posted a note early Thursday morning that said “it is with great sadness that our football family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis.”

It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis. — MS Douglas Football (@MSDEagles) February 15, 2018

“He was our assistant football coach and security guard,” the post said. “He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and will forever be in our hearts and memories.”

There are more stories of heroic efforts being made by faculty and staff at the school.

Another student says her geography teacher was shot shielding her and her classmates inside his classroom. She says he later died. The school superintendent also says the athletic director died saving students.