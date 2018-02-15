CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Florida High School Shooting: Latest | Photos | Coverage From CBS Miami
Filed Under:Chris Wragge, Florida high school shooting, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Authorities say all 17 victims killed in a mass shooting at a Florida high school have been identified.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday that all of the families of the victims have been notified, adding that authorities will be officially releasing the victims’ names later in the day.

One of the first confirmed victims is Aaron Feis, an assistant football coach and security guard at the school, who died running to protect the students.

“He sprinted with every he had towards it to make everyone was safe and I heard that he got in front of a couple people and shielding them,” one student said. “He actually took the bullets for them.”

Described as a large man with an even bigger heart, Fies did not hesitate to run towards trouble.

“I do know that one of our teachers, apparently two of them, were shot and killed,” said school spokesman Jim Gard. “One was shot and killed standing in front of kids and it doesn’t surprise me.”

News of his heroic death spread quickly. His football team posted a note early Thursday morning that said “it is with great sadness that our football family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis.”

“He was our assistant football coach and security guard,” the post said. “He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and will forever be in our hearts and memories.”

 

There are more stories of heroic efforts being made by faculty and staff at the school.

Another student says her geography teacher was shot shielding her and her classmates inside his classroom. She says he later died. The school superintendent also says the athletic director died saving students.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch