NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Disgruntled Islanders fans are rallying together in an effort to have general manager Garth Snow fired.

Fans launched a GoFundMe page Wednesday aimed at purchasing a billboard on Flatbush and Sixth avenues in Brooklyn, near the Barclays Center, that would read “Snow Must Go.”

The campaign reached its goal of $2,700 within 90 minutes, and as of Thursday, donations were still pouring in, so the organizers are now planning a second billboard about a mile south of Barclays on Atlantic Avenue.

“It’s time to send a clear message to Islanders owners Jon Ledecky and Scott Malkin,” the GoFundMe page reads. “Fans will no longer tolerate the culture of losing surrounding this franchise. Help us send a message and tell ownership that ‘SNOW MUST GO’ on a poster board within a half mile of the Barclays Center.”

Oops we did it again. Second goal hit. Confirming billboard prices to make sure I don't need to adjust the goal but as of now we're locked in for two billboards! https://t.co/jpB9WdnIsZ — James "Billboard" Duffy (@TwoTurtleDuffs) February 15, 2018

As of Thursday afternoon, the GoFundMe page, which stopped accepting donations, had raised $5,980 from 313 different people, several donating $100 each. The organizers are hoping the billboards can go up before the end of the month.

The Islanders are 27-25-6 (60 points) this season, 4-7-2 in their last 13 games and in second-to-last place in the Metropolitan Division. Since Snow, a former backup goalie, took over as GM before the 2006-07 season, the Isles have won just one playoff series and they’re currently in danger of missing the postseason for the eighth time in 11 years.

“Time’s up for the backup goaltender promoted to GM by a madman owner and kept there by equally ridiculous new owners,” one fan wrote in the comments section of the GoFundMe page.

“11 years of mediocrity.. Time for a change!!” another fan wrote.

Led by the websites the Gotham Sports Network, IslesBlog and Isles Nation, the organizers initially vowed to donate any remaining funds to forward Anders Lee’s Kancer Jam, but they say Lee has declined the money. They are now instead planning to donate to the American Cancer Society.