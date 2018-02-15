CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Florida High School Shooting: Latest | Photos | Coverage From CBS Miami
WEST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Some schools in New Jersey are ramping up security in the wake of Wednesday’s deadly Florida high school shooting.

Nervous students were greeted by police at Kelly Elementary School as they arrived for class Thursday morning, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

Parents dropping off their kids said while police provide a sense of relief they’re also a symbol of a grim new reality.

“After yesterday I just feel insecure and I feel really bad for the parents that are suffering right now. It’s pretty tough,” parent Jessica Espinoza said.

Espinoza said there’s fear in the back of her mind every day now when she drops her first-grade son off at school but she doesn’t want him to feel anxious.

“He doesn’t know. I don’t want to tell him. He’s just in first grade so I don’t want him to worry,” she said.

Police are stationed at all West Orange elementary, middle and high schools hoping their high visibility will put parents at ease and deter copycats.

“You never know what’s going on inside somebody’s mind and that’s why we take these extra steps to show that we are there and we are prepared to respond,” West Orange Police Captain Kevin Dalgauer said.

That response is constantly shifting.

The suspect in the Florida shooting pulled the fire alarm causing panic and now that means schools are reevaluating how teachers respond to fire drills.

“We have to really reevaluate how we’re doing fire drills and safety drills but there is no one way that we can plan for it and that’s what’s really challenging,” said West Orange schools superintendent Jeffrey Rutzky.

State laws in New Jersey mandate schools hold fire drills twice a month, and complete five active shooter lockdown drills throughout the year. And for some young students, those exercises feel all too real.

“They had an active shooter drill and my second grader thought he was going to die,” said parent Jackie Scott. “He said they all hid in the corner huddled.”

It may be terrifying, but teachers at Kelly Elementary School say they can never be too prepared and that their sense of responsibility is at an all-time high.

West Orange schools superintendent says there is a fine line between making sure parents have enough information while at the same time making sure the safety protocols stay out of the wrong hands.

