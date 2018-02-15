NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After the Florida school shooting, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is defending the gun law he fought for. Now, he’s looking to go further.

“Weapons of war do not belong on our streets,” Cuomo said.

He went on Twitter to point to his signing of the SAFE Act in New York after the Sandy Hook school shooting.

The law bans assault style rifles in the Empire State, including AR-15s like the one the Florida suspect’s attorney says he bought legally.

Cuomo Tweeted that he’s also proposed legislation to close a loophole that allows those convicted of domestic violence to keep firearms.

Thoughts and prayers aren't enough. After the Sandy Hook shooting, I signed the SAFE Act into law — which banned assault rifles, including AR-15s. Weapons of war do not belong on our streets. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) February 15, 2018

The SAFE law is being targeted in Congress by western New York Republican Chris Collins.

His bill called the Second Amendment Guarantee Act, or SAGA, would block states from enforcing any law tougher than federal policy.

Collins has said that means it would void most of the Cuomo law.