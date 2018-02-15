CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Dick Brennan, Local TV, New York Liberty, Westchester County, WNBA

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The New York Liberty women’s basketball team is heading for a new home.

The WNBA team is leaving the city and will now play in Westchester County.

As CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported, the move has some young hoopsters fired up.

The New Rochelle Junior Huegonats playing at Albert Leonard Middle School have their own hoop dreams.

“Basketball is my favorite sport and I want to keep playing as I get older, so I want to continue to the WNBA,” one girl told Brennan.

“I would love to be where they are right now,” another added.

Now while they dream about playing in the WNBA, the Liberty will come to them. The team couldn’t sell out Madison Square Garden, so it’s heading to the Westchester County Center.

“I definitely want to go, because that could some day be me in that same place, same league,” said Rylie Rosenberg.

The 2,000-seat center is used to hosting high school sports competition. Kids there refer to getting into the major playoffs as “making county center.”

But now, it’s the big time with professional women’s basketball. The Liberty will be there for the 2018 season.

“We hope it’s the beginning of, as they say in ‘Casablanca,’ a beautiful friendship,” County Executive George Latimer said. “The more active this facility is, the more usage we get out of it, the better it is for the taxpayers of Westchester County.”

The Liberty will still play two games at the Garden, but there will be a total of 15 home games at the Westchester County Center – the first of which is on May 25.

Latimer said he thinks major corporations in the county will help drive ticket pre-sales.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch