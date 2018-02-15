NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say two men posing as cops robbed a Brooklyn home at gunpoint.
It happened around 5 p.m. back on Jan. 26 near Hale and Ridgewood avenues in Cyrpess Hills.
Investigators say the men forced their way into the home through a back entrance, pulled out a gun and said they were with the police. They then tied up several people inside before making off with $1,450 in property, police said.
They two fled the scene in a red pick-up truck. No injuries were reported.
Police have released surveillance video of the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.