NEW YORK (WFAN) — Camille Kostek and Brenna Huckaby, two of the models who appear in the 2018 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, stopped by the WFAN’s “The Afternoon Drive” on Wednesday.
Kostek explained how she first learned she had made the cut with SI from a singing guy in a pink gorilla costume.
Huckaby, meanwhile, said she only received a text message. Huckaby is the magazine’s first amputee and Paralympian swimsuit model. After losing her leg to osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, in 2010, the highly competitive Louisiana native set her sights on snowboarding and has since won three gold medals.
