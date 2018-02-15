CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Florida High School Shooting: Latest | Photos | Coverage From CBS Miami
President Says Making Schools Safer A 'Top Priority'
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Florida high school shooting, Local TV

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump said a mass shooting turned a Florida high school into a “scene of terrible violence, hatred and evil.”

Addressing the nation Thursday, the president said “we are all joined together as one American family.”

“Today I speak to a nation in grief,” the president said. “Our entire nation with one heavy heart is praying for the victims and their families.”

The president said “making our schools and our children safer will be our top priority.”

“No child, no teacher should ever be in danger in an American school,” he said. “No parent should ever have to fear for their sons and daughters when they kiss them goodbye in the morning.”

He did not mention guns or gun control.

Trump earlier issued a proclamation honoring the victims of the shooting. It says, “Our nation grieves with those who have lost loved ones.”

A former student opened fire Wednesday at the school with an AR-15 rifle, killing 17 people and injuring 14 more. The 19-year-old was charged Thursday morning.

Trump did not speak out immediately after the shooting. He weighed in on Twitter early Thursday, calling the suspect “mentally disturbed.”

“Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem,” the president said. “Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!”

The president tweeted about the shooting twice on Wednesday, expressing condolences and saying he spoke with Florida’s governor.

Trump said he’ll travel to Florida meet with victims’ families, explore how to better secure schools and “tackle the difficult issue of mental health.”

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch