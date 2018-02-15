CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Bellport, Calverton, Jackie McCoy, Local TV, Lonidell Skimmer, Middle Country Road, Ridge

RIDGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A family was mourning the loss of a mother, her two grown children, and a friend who were together in one car.

With Middle Country Road now reopened, a friend of the victims drove by with a heavy heart.

“Could you just imagine your whole family dying in one car, the mother, the son, the daughter,” Victoria Smith said.

Friends and family say the victims who perished in the burning vehicle were Jackie McCoy of Calverton, her two grown children; son Anthony McCoy and his girlfriend, and daughter Mary Alice Booker.

The family was driving together. They were rear-ended by a speeding stolen car — driver Jamel Turner, 23, of Bellport is now hospitalized and awaiting arraignment. Also killed in the four vehicle wreck was his passenger; 19-year-old Lonidell Skinner.

“I think that was sad. Other people’s lives were taken who had nothing to do with it,” Natasia Nash said.

In the moments leading up to the crash police transmissions show patrol units were in communication with On Star following the stolen Camero.

If a stolen car is in sight and conditions are safe, On Star can send a signal to remotely slow the vehicle down while maintaining steering and braking functions.

Suffolk Police said On Star then asked a dispatcher on a separate phone line to make sure it was safe to do the slow down.

Before the order could be given, the car crashed.

Charges against Turner could be upgraded to reflect that his alleged theft of a car resulted in five deaths. Police say it could take months to formally identify the victims in the car through DNA.

The stolen car’s black box will be evaluated to determine how fast it was going.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch