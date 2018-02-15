Love was in the air on Valentine’s Day in Times Square. People from all around the world gathered to watch couples get married and renew their vows in the epicenter of New York City. There were even a few people who surprised the special someone in their life by popping the question. CBS2’s Elle McLogan went to Times Square to take part in this special day. McLogan talked with a couple that just got married, another couple that surprised friends and family with a proposal in front of thousands of strangers and people who came to Times Square to celebrate Valentine’s Day.