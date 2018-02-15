NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Warner Wolf is suing Don Imus.
The 80-year-old sportscaster, who popularized the phrase ‘Let’s go to the videotape,’ is accusing Imus, three WABC executives, and Cumulus Media of age discrimination.
Wolf claims he was illegally fired in 2016 due to his age.
The suit alleges that Imus said Wolf should be put ‘out to pasture.’
Neither Imus nor Cumulus responded to a request for comment, 77-year-old Imus plans to end his show on March 29.
