STAMFORD, Conn. (WCBS 880) — Tickets are on sale for the next WCBS Small Business Breakfast, where you can learn how to take full advantage of the digital tools available for your business.
The Small Business Breakfast is coming up on Wednesday, March 28 at the Stamford Hilton in Connecticut. The featured guest is Google Small Business Marketing Expert Wendy Gonzalez.
Gonzalez will help those in attendance sharpen their digital tools and find ways to improve their digital presence. She began her Google career in 2008 working with small businesses on their digital advertising strategies.
Her focus now is to help small businesses make the most of digital tools.
Originally from Florida, Wendy comes from a family of entrepreneurs – her parents own and operate small businesses. She is a graduate of the University of Chicago and has called New York home for nearly five years.
At the event, networking begins at 7:30 a.m., the program opens at 8:30 a.m. and will be done before 10 a.m. Click here for more information.