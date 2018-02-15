WEST ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNeWYork) — A driver has been charged with DWI following a fiery car crash on Long Island.
There were three people inside the red Ford when the driver, who police said was drunk, crashed into a wall in front of a home on on Edmore Lane in West Islip.
The driver was able to get out of the vehicle without any injuries, but the two passengers were still inside when the car burst into flames, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.
“When our officers responded the entire front of the car was aflame and the fire was intruding into the passenger compartment,” said Suffolk County Police Chief of Department Stuart Cameron.
Police officers, firefighters and good Samaritans sprang into action to rescue the passengers.
“Without their heroic actions these two individuals would’ve burned to death,” Cameron said.
Officers involved in the rescue were treated for smoke inhalation.
The two passengers in the vehicle suffered serious injuries.