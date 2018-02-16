Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
We’ll have to leave in a chance of rain this afternoon, so be sure to keep the umbrella handy. Outside of that, expect gusty winds late with wind chills falling through the 40s and into the 30s!
Our skies will clear tonight, but it will certainly feel colder than the last couple of nights. Wind chills are expected to bottom out in the low 20s or so.
Your Saturday starts out fine, it’s just cold. But we’ll see increasing clouds throughout the day with snow becoming likely by the early evening hours; the snow will pick up into the night with things wrapping up during the early morning hours of Sunday. As of now, a few inches are possible with mixing along the coast.
As always, check back for updates!