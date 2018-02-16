CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

We’ll have to leave in a chance of rain this afternoon, so be sure to keep the umbrella handy. Outside of that, expect gusty winds late with wind chills falling through the 40s and into the 30s!

nu tu tri state travel 13 2/16 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Our skies will clear tonight, but it will certainly feel colder than the last couple of nights. Wind chills are expected to bottom out in the low 20s or so.

Your Saturday starts out fine, it’s just cold. But we’ll see increasing clouds throughout the day with snow becoming likely by the early evening hours; the snow will pick up into the night with things wrapping up during the early morning hours of Sunday. As of now, a few inches are possible with mixing along the coast.

jl morning wind chills map 24 2/16 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As always, check back for updates!

 

