Good Morning!
You’ll need the umbrella today as we have rain tracking right over the area this morning through the midday and even the afternoon. Skies clear out by sunset and cold air rushes in. This sets the stage for some cold air on Saturday followed by snow overnight. It’s a fast mover, but full of moisture. 3-6″ of snow is possible just north of NYC.
I’d say less closer to the coast due to the infiltration of warm air and rain down the shore. I’d expect some watches & warning for Saturday night. Good news, it is a very fast mover so any snow will be gone by morning, leaving sunshine & warmer temps in it’s wake.
