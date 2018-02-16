New York (1010WINS) 1010 WINS has teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Koby, Sofrita & Snowflake:

Koby (19662) Koby is that special someone you’ve been looking for your whole life! He is a young, social, playful, full-of-energy-and-life boroughbred that is waiting for you at Staten Island ACC: 3139 Veterans Road West. Learn more about Koby HERE.

Sofrita (20641) Sofrita is the spice that’s been missing from your life! She has the most beautiful eyes, is calm, curious, sweet, and friendly! Available for adoption at Manhattan ACC: 326 East 110th Street (between 1st and 2nd Aves.) New York, NY 10029. Learn more about Sofrita HERE.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Snowflake (16121) The snow may have melted, but this Snowflake is here to stay! Snowflake is the perfect bunny for beginners – he loves to cuddle, is social with kids, and is full of love! Adopt this special snowflake at Brooklyn ACC: 2336 Linden Boulevard. Learn more about Snowflake HERE.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adopt@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible.) View an Interactive events map HERE.

This week’s mobile adoption events:

Manhattan:

Saturday, 2/17: Biscuits & Bath. 11pm – 3pm. 1064 1 st Ave, New York, NY 10022.

Biscuits & Bath. 11pm – 3pm. 1064 1 Ave, New York, NY 10022. Saturday. 2/17: Animal General. 12pm – 4pm. 558 Columbus Ave, New York, NY 10024.

Animal General. 12pm – 4pm. 558 Columbus Ave, New York, NY 10024. Sunday. 2/18: Adoption Event with NYPD. 12pm – 4pm. 96th & Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10029.

Brooklyn:

Saturday, 2/17: Monster Mutt. 12pm – 4pm. 297 Warren St, Brooklyn, New York 11201.

Monster Mutt. 12pm – 4pm. 297 Warren St, Brooklyn, New York 11201. Sunday, 2/18: Petco Bensonhurst. 2601 86th St, Brooklyn, New York 11223.

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.