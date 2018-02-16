CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Long Island, Natalie Duddridge

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – If you think rush hour is stressful, how about being stuck in traffic when you go into labor?

That’s what happened to one Long Island couple who didn’t quite make it to the hospital.

As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported, baby Connor was calm and quiet Friday. But the night before, he couldn’t wait to come into the world.

“He came out, and I heard his crying. And then five minutes later, he was just looking around, like ‘hey, I’m here,’” mother Nicole Cathnott said.

Just 24 hours before, Connor’s mom and dad — Nicole and Collin Cathnott – were on the Southern State Parkway trying to make it to the hospital at 5:30 p.m. in bumper-to-bumper traffic, when Connor decided it was time.

“She just yelled, ‘My water just broke.’ I’m in the left lane and I’m like, ‘Oh Lord, I have to make it to the right lane,’” Collin said.

That’s when he called 911 and prayed that EMS would make, and they did.

“When I arrived on the scene, she was in the middle of having a contraction,” said Wantagh Fire Department EMS Captain Stephen Lincke.

First responders quickly lifted Nicole into the ambulance. Two pushes later, the baby was out — weighing seven pounds and two ounces, arriving two weeks early.

It was a first for the Wantagh EMS crew.

“It was beautiful experience, it was very nice to see, it was nice to be part of something so awesome and such a good thing in the world,” one first responder said.

EMS brought mom and baby to Nassau University Medical Center, where they were met by his 12-year-old sister.

“He is adorable, he’s calm, and he doesn’t cry as much as I thought he would,” sister Nyolanee Blackman said.

The parents said they went back and forth trying to decide what to name him, but decided on Connor because of its meaning.

“I wanted to originally name him Nigel, but I was like Connor — it fits him, because it means determined, and he was determined to come,” Nicole said.

They hope he will be just as determined when it comes to setting his sleep schedule and letting them get some rest.

The EMS crews is made up of volunteers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch