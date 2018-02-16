Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
Friend of the morning show Chris Lopresti was back in with “Boomer & Gio” show super-subs Jerry Recco and Kim Jones on Friday and was locked and loaded with all the sound from Mets and Yankees camp.
“C-Lo” started things off with some Mickey Callaway. The new Mets manager said veteran right-hander Matt Harvey doesn’t need to be “The Dark Knight” in order to make an impact this season. Lopresti also provided interviews with Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom.
Later, the Yankees stepped up to the mic. Aaron Boone named the team to beat in the AL, and it’s not the Bombers. In addition, Kim offered up the storyline that she believes is being talked about too early and too often at spring training.
As for the the other local teams, C-Lo recapped the Islanders’ win over the Rangers and the Devils’ victory over Carolina.