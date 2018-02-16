NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A hero soldier who died rescuing people from a massive fire in the Bronx is set to be honored on Friday.
Emmanuel Mensah, 28, was among 12 people killed back on Dec. 28 when the five-story Belmont apartment building went up in flames. Witnesses say he had made it out safely but kept going back to rescue people, including a family of six.
Mensah, a native of Ghana, was a member of the Army national Guard. He’s being posthumously awarded two valor medals during a ceremony Friday at Fordham University.