CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Breaking News: 13 Russian Nationals, 3 Russian Entities Charged In Mueller Investigation
FLORIDA SHOOTING:  FBI Says 'Protocols Were Not Followed' After Receiving Jan. Tip About Fla. Shooting Suspect
Backup-Turned-Starter Due To Schneider Injury Has Been A Far Better Goaltender In The Third Period And Beyond
Filed Under:Keith Kinkaid, Local TV, New Jersey Devils, Steve Lichtenstein

By Steve Lichtenstein
» More Columns

For Keith Kinkaid, it’s all about surviving the first two periods.

The Devils’ backup goaltender, who has been starting in place of injured Cory Schneider since Jan. 23, has had a disturbing habit of surrendering early goals. That’s why he has posted a ghastly .893 save percentage (41st out of 44 NHL netminders who have played at least 20 games) and a 3.24 goals-against average (40th).

Feel free to blame some of the goals against on the Devils’ leaky defense, but even Kinkaid will acknowledge that he has needed to be better at stopping pucks. Red lights have flashed all season due to his poor positioning and lack of rebound control.

Keith Kinkaid

Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid in action against the Calgary Flames on Feb. 8, 2018 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

However, Kinkaid has also exhibited the perseverance needed to stand tall when many games are decided, in third periods, overtimes and shootouts. His performances in his last two outings — a wild 5-4 come-from-behind shootout victory in Philadelphia on Tuesday and a 5-2 win over visiting Carolina on Thursday — may literally have saved the Devils’ season.

In both affairs, Kinkaid rebounded from early adversity to blank his opponents in the third period. Against the Flyers, he held the fort after allowing a power play goal with about four minutes left in the second period that put the Devils in a 4-2 hole. After Taylor Hall’s goal with 1:21 remaining tied the game, Kinkaid came up big in both the overtime and the shootout, going 3-for-3 in the skills competition to put a halt to his club’s four-game losing streak.

MORESchwei’s Devils Notes: NJ Gives Up Short-Handed Goals, Kinkaid Struggles

The Devils fell behind again Thursday, but took a 3-2 lead into the third period. The Hurricanes swarmed the Devils’ net for much of the frame, outshooting the hosts 12-4. The first five minutes were particularly alarming, with the ‘Canes often looking like they had a man advantage.

But Kinkaid shut the door.

He committed highway robbery with a sprawling save on Carolina center Derek Ryan’s rebound attempt at the left post three minutes into the period.

About five minutes later, Kinkaid blockered away a right-circle wrist shot by Brock McGinn. Hall then chipped the loose puck to Nico Hischier to start a two-on-one with Kyle Palmieri. Hischier, who had been chastised in the past for passing on such golden opportunities, ripped a shot past Carolina goalie Scott Darling for a two-goal lead.

While the assist was icing on the cake (“I don’t even remember what I did, to be honest — I’ll take it,” he would later say), it was Kinkaid’s composure early in the third period that gave the Devils a chance to close the game out.

“The biggest difference in Keith’s game tonight is when we needed a save, he gave it to us,” Devils coach John Hynes said during his postgame remarks.

I would argue that Kinkaid has done so more often than not this season. One would expect a goaltender with his numbers to have a record well below .500, yet Kinkaid is 12-7-2, mainly because of his play with games on the line.

Of Kinkaid’s 64 goals against this season, only 15 have been scored in third periods and nothing has gotten past him in seven overtime sessions. He is 3-0 in overtime and 2-2 in shootouts.

Kinkaid has gone 5-3 in Schneider’s absence, helping to keep the Devils afloat in the tight Eastern Conference playoff chase. New Jersey currently occupies the first wild card slot with 66 points in 57 games played. Carolina (63 points in 58), Columbus (62 in 57) and the Islanders (62 in 59) are all nipping at the Devils’ heels and are capable of surging ahead by next week if the New Jersey slips.

Schneider, who had dropped his last seven decisions (five in regulation) prior to the injury, has been ruled out of this weekend’s road back-to-back against Tampa and Carolina. He has yet to even practice with the team.

With only a shaky Eddie Lack in reserve, the Devils will be forced to continue to ride the rollercoaster that has been Kinkaid for a while longer. Chances are, if they can make it through the first 40 minutes, they won’t lose their lunch.

For a FAN’s perspective of the Nets, Jets and the NHL, follow Steve on Twitter @SteveLichtenst1

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch