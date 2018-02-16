CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Breaking News: 13 Russian Nationals, 3 Russian Entities Charged In Mueller Investigation
FLORIDA SHOOTING:  FBI Says 'Protocols Were Not Followed' After Receiving Jan. Tip About Fla. Shooting Suspect
Filed Under:Bomb Making Materials, Bronx, Christian Toro, Erin Logan, Local TV, The Bronx, Tyler Toro

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Bronx neighborhood is stunned after learning twin brothers are facing federal charges in connection with an alleged bomb-making plot.

The brothers, Christian and Tyler Toro, were busted by federal authorities in their Pelham Parkway apartment Thursday and neighbors say their arrests kept them up all night.

“We are lucky we are safe. If they are making something and it blows up in the building then what happens?” said resident Farkhanda Rizvi.

READ THE COMPLAINT AGAINST THE TORO BROTHERS

The FBI says the 27-year-old brothers were storing bomb-making materials in their apartment and researching how to assemble the explosives.

“What are they doing? What is their plans?” Rizvi demanded.

But authorities have not yet answered those questions.

The investigation stems from a Democracy Prep Charter High school student being arrested for allegedly calling in a bomb threat on Dec. 4.

The Harlem school was where Christian Toro was a teacher.

On Jan. 10, Toro abruptly resigned. Two days later, his brother, Tyler, returned his school-issued computer and a tech specialist found a copy of “The Explosive Book” downloaded to the computer, officials said. That’s when authorities got involved.

A Democracy Prep High School spokesperson released a statement saying in part, that after Christian Toro resigned, the school “did a routine review of his laptop and was deeply disturbed by suspicious content.”

NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counter-terrorism John Miller said when they searched the Toro’s Matthews Avenue apartment they found “over 30 pounds of chemicals which mixed together in certain combinations constitute explosive precursor materials.”

Miller said there was even a notecard in a backpack that read, “under the full moon, the small ones will know terror.”

Officials said a diary statement also read “if you’re registered as a sex offender, things will be difficult. But I am here 100 percent living, buying weapons, whatever we need.”

Authorities say Christian Toro was arrested on Jan. 31 for allegedly raping a 15-year-old student.

Students told investigators Toro welcomed them in his apartment and paid them to break apart fireworks and store the powder from them in containers.

Authorities assure residents in the apartment building and all over New York City that there is no threat.

The Toro brothers both pleaded not guilty and are being held until their next court date.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch