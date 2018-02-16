NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There was more fallout Friday, from the recent violence involving New Rochelle High School students.

Five districts on Long Island have decided to skip an annual ‘model congress’ event at the school in Westchester citing safety concerns.

Three weeks ago, New Rochelle students won ‘best delegation’ at a model congress event in Seaford, Nassau County.

They’ve been preparing for months to welcome a half-dozen Long Island delegations to their school next month.

This week, most of those Nassau County schools cancelled.

“It’s an injustice to do to our school and out community,” Andrew Sorota.

He and fellow New Rochelle students feel let down and troubled.

Hewlett, Lawrence, Oceanside, Wantagh, and Seaford high schools are boycotting the event.

A letter from the Hewlett principal said “the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority, and there is too much uncertainty at New Rochelle at this time.”

“I personally don’t know if there’s a risk, but since things have happened there over the last few months it makes sense there is fear of possible scenarios occurring,” Elliot Magilnick said.

New Rochelle boosted security after a spate of violent incidents. A student was stabbed inside the high school, and another was killed in an off-campus fight.

“We go to school here every single day, and we know this place is safe,” Kathleen Dillon said.

To New Rochelle, the Long Island boycott feels like bad faith.

“Faced with challenging times, that’s when people need support the most, and so it was rather disappointing,” Principal Reginald Richardson said.

He said they didn’t do their due diligence and made an uninformed decision.

“I didn’t hear anything from the schools regarding them having concerns,” he said.

One student said it violated the spirit of the event.

“By other administrations not allowing their students here, they’re defeating the purpose of Model Congress. By not finding out all the facts of our school, hearing from our students,” Julia Middlesworth said.

They’re urging the Long Island schools to reconsider.