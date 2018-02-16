CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NUTLEY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Officials in Nutley, New Jersey announced just before midnight that all public schools in the district will be closed Friday due to a “security threat” as police investigate a video posted on Instagram.

The Nutley Police Department said on its Facebook page that it is “actively investigating” the video posted to the social media platform.

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FNutleyPD%2Fposts%2F817486551771887&width=500&#8243; width=”500″ height=”332″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowTransparency=”true”>

Police said they have “spoken to the individual that posted the video and detectives are in the process of speaking with all individuals from the video” to ascertain further information.

They said so far, there doesn’t appear to be an active threat to any of the schools “but we must finish this process.”

In a letter on the district’s website, Superintendent Dr. Julie Glazer said the district “became aware of a security threat.” Glazer said while police investigate, the district decided to “err on the side of safety” and use an emergency day to close schools.

“As both the superintendent of the Nutley Public Schools and as a parent, and because of the nature of the world in which we live, there was no other decision to be made,” Glazer said. “Please rest assured that the safety and security of all our students and staff in the Nutley Public Schools remains our first priority.”

Nutley police also said they are “in constant contact” with the Nutley schools superintendent and “are taking all the precautions to ensure the safety of all school children.”

Educators across the country have already been on high alert after a teen suspect opened fire on Valentine’s Day at a Florida high school, killing 17 and injuring more than a dozen others.

Evening events at Nutley schools Friday are also cancelled. Schools will reopen after the winter break on Monday, Feb. 26

