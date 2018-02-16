NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A girl from Staten Island is breaking ground as a member of the Cub Scouts.
Nine-year-old Grace Gaffney attended the annual meeting Thursday night for the Greater New York Councils of the Boy Scouts.
She’s the first female scout to join the group in the five boroughs.
“It feels very exciting and because I mostly go on all the camping trips, hikes. I love the things that the cub scouts do anyway.”
Grace hopes to someday become an Eagle Scout.
The Boy Scouts of America announced last year that it would start admitting girls into the Cub Scouts.