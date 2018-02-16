CBS 2A statue of Hansen is seen after it was vandalized in Lindenhurst (credit: Steve Smaldon) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 […]
Couple's Nanny Is Facing Murder Charges Following The 2012 Incident
Filed Under:Kevin Krim, Leo Krim, Local TV, Lucia Krim, Nanny, Upper West Side, Yoselyn Ortega

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The parents of two children prosecutors say were stabbed to death by their nanny are asking the public try to think positive as the criminal case finally goes to trial.

The family’s nanny, Yoselyn Ortega, has pleaded not guilty to murder. Jury selection is underway.

The Krim’s children were found in a bathtub by their mother when she returned home to the family’s luxury apartment building at 75th and Columbus Avenue. Krim’s 6-year-old daugher Lulu and 1-year-old son Leo had been stabbed multiple times with a kitchen knife, police said.

Kevin and Marina Krim said in a Facebook video message Friday the next few months will be difficult.

“After five long years, the criminal trial in our case is getting started,” said Kevin Krim, noting revisiting the details of what happened would be back in public attention but their family hopes to focus on positive creativity “as an act of defiance.”

The couple asks anyone concerned for them to spread the word about the family’s nonprofit, the Lulu & Leo fund, which supports creative education in schools.

Marina Krim says this is the legacy of her children.

