ALLENDALE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey woman says her desk saved her life when a car came crashing into her office.

Just like every other work day for the last 20 years, Nancy Longo was sitting at her corner office cubicle Thursday morning when, out of nowhere, a car came hurtling though the side of Thomas Freeman and Giglio Insurance Agency in Allendale, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports.

“If I had to guess, she probably stepped on the gas instead of the brake,” Longo said.

The car then bounced back into the parking lot, and the 88-year-old woman behind the wheel was OK.

Saved by desk

Nancy Longo’s desk after a car slammed into the side of her office in Allendale, New Jersey. (credit: CBS2)

But inside the building, employees were in disarray.

“My tea was all over the floor — my pens, pencils, heaters, monitors,” Longo said.

They had no idea at first what happened.

But when they realized everyone inside was also unharmed, they checked out the damage. They saw the car had pushed Longo’s desk more than a foot and saved her from getting hit by the vehicle.

“It is solid wood,” she said. “It’s just unbelievably heavy.”

Longo has a new, temporary desk but says she plans on moving back to her old one once it’s fixed.

The claims manager said she will not be doing the claim for this accident.

