NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/CBSNews) – Men’s ice hockey, men’s figure skating, men’s speedskating, the skeleton, men’s and women’s Alpine skiing, team relay luge and curling took center stage during Thursday’s primetime Olympic coverage.
Mikaela Shiffrin, who took home the gold in the giant slalom Wednesday night, was looking to claim another medal in 24 hours. She was in fourth place behind Wendy Holdener, of Switzerland, following her first slalom run Thursday night.
Team USA’s Matt Antione and John Daly finished 11th and 16th in the men’s skeleton final, while Ryan Cochran-Siegle came in 14th in the super-G.
All three snowboardcross women – Faye Gulini, Lindsey Jacobellis and Meghan Tierney – are heading to the finals.
Meanwhile, Vincent Zhou, 17, became the first figure skater to land a quad luntz and scored a 84.53 in his short program.