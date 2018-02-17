NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A shocking scene unfolded at an Astoria, Queens playground Saturday morning when officials say a baby boy was pronounced dead after being found in a garbage bin.
Police tape blocked off the swings and slides at Dutch Kills Park, where 19-year-old Devon Davis says he was called over by a friend to a trash can where he made the awful discovery.
“I went in, I saw the baby right there,” Davis told WCBS 880’s Mike Sugerman. “She had to us a stick to, like, take off the bag handle from its face because I couldn’t tell if it was still breathing or if it was dead or anything like that.”
Medics rushed the child to NYC Health+Hospitals/Elmhurst where he was pronounced dead.
The Medical Examiner will work to determine the cause of the child’s death.
No arrests have been made as the incident remains under investigation.
