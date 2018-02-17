NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A funeral was held Saturday for a hero soldier who died rescuing people from a massive fire in the Bronx.
28-year-old Emmanuel Mensah was among 13 people killed in the December blaze, when a five-story apartment building in the Belmont section went up in flames.
Witnesses say Mensah had made it out safely but kept going back to rescue people.
He was staying with a family on the first floor of the building when the deadly fire broke out. His uncle, Twun Bredu, said before firefighters arrived, Mensah saved a family of six, including four young children.
“According to those who saw him, he came out about three times helping people out and then the fourth time he went back to help, he didn’t come back,” Bredu said in December.
On Friday, the Ghanaian native was posthumously awarded two valor medals at a ceremony at Fordham University.
Services were held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.