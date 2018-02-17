NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you were late riding the Long Island Railroad last month, you weren’t alone.
Records show January 2018 was the worst month for the system in 22 years.
People love to complain about their commute, but for LIRR riders it’s legit, WCBS 880’s Mike Sugerman reported.
“It just seems like a chaotic system or antiquated system,” said John Arpena, on his way to Ronconcoma. “All of the trains have been – had issues for sure.”
Riders reached their destinations on time only 16 percent of the time in January.
“I have to say, for the most part, compared to the subways, I haven’t had much issue,” Anna Marie Apt said.
She was among the lucky ones who didn’t experience the delays.
The LIRR blames them on weather, track repair and infrastructure at Penn Station.